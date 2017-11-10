Sonam, Deepika and Ranbir complete 10 years in Bollywood: The ultimate love tangle

Mumbai: On November 9, 2007 Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood. While Ranbir and Sonam made their debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Saawariya’, Deepika was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Now, they have completed a decade of surviving in this extremely competitive space in Hindi Film Industries. Om Shanti Om was a superhit film while ‘Saawariya’ did not make much profit on box office. But, behind the scene something was brewing among the three actors.

No one knew that the three actors who were taking baby steps in Bollywood would go on to be part of the most controversial alleged affairs in B-town. Report says that, Ranbir started dating Sonam Kapoor during ‘Saawariya’. After that, in 2008, when Ranbir and Deepika some together for Bachna Ae Haseeno, it was reported that Ranbir left Sonam and started dating Deepika.

Speaking of this love triangle, let’s check out how they have been linked up since.

Deepika-Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranbir dated for nearly two year (2007- 09). The star couple was open about their relationship and was loved their fans. But Ranbir’s mother Neetu apparently didn’t like the relationship with Deepika and couple got split was due to Kapoor boy’s flirtatious nature. Deepika moved to Ranveer Singh, and they are dating each other till date. It was rumoured that the couple was miffed with each other, but the actor proved at Padmavati trailer and Ghoomar song success party that they are in still in love with each other. After separating from Deepika, Ranbir dating Katrina, but it was a brief romance, and the duo took different paths.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam has not made much public appearances with her alleged beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about her career but when come to her personal life she remains tight-lipped. The duo have been seen together at events, parties and on vacations too.

Ranbir Kapoor dated many, but still alone

Ranbir allegedly has had many affair with actresses in Bollywood. After dating Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Avantika Malik, he is still finding true love in someone else. According to reports, Ranbir and his mom Neetu went to London, for bride hunting. “The London visit could very well be for a meet and greet with a well-known family in London for the actor’s marriage. Though nothing is confirmed as of now, but time will tell,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor however denied the report saying that, “Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he’s got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?”