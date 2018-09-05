Sonali Bendre shares an emotional post, thanks Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre has become inspiration for many people now by dealing with her illness like a boss. She never lets her disease dull her emotions. She even went bald and didn’t shy away from going public with it. She clearly redefined beauty with her short hair. The actor has penned another motivational post after she opted for a wig following hairloss due to cancer treatment.

The actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video capturing her transformation during the course of treatment. In the post, Bendre expressed how it is important to do what makes one happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick or high heels. she also speaks about wanting to look good and how Priyanka Chopra helped her.

Sonali shared a picture on Instagram and she wrote, “Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony �), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime�� Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

“With inputs by ANI”