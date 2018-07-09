Sonali Bendre RESPONDS to heartfelt wishes from her industry friends, read tweets

Sonali Bendre shocked the industry after she opened up about fighting high grade cancer and the industry flooded her timeline with heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery. Her co-star and industry friend Akshay Kumar rushed to New York to meet and extend his support.

Everybody from actress Divya Dutta to choreographer Farah Khan wrote about the special bond they share with Sonali and how they sincerely wished she gets well soon.

Sonali took time out to respond to them and wrote back to each of her celebrity friends.

Divya Dutta, her best friend, wrote an editorial for Sonali in a newspaper. The Sarfarosh actor responded to Dutta with a tweet, “Divya, tumne toh rula diya! Love you! Thank you.”

Divya, tumne toh rula diya! Love you! Thank you https://t.co/7KgdJYv2Zm — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Richa Chadha wrote, “Sending you love and warmth! Rest it out and come back beaming with health.” Sonali responded to her with, “I like this plan.”

Farah asked Sonali to get well and come to her home for amazing food. Sonali accepted her invitation graciously and wrote, “Farah longing for the fantastic food in your house is going to get me back to Mumbai soon….thank you for d prayers, lots of love.”

Farah longing for the fantastic food in your house is going to get me back to Mumbai soon….thank you for d prayers, lots of love https://t.co/XwMcsbDtK8 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are close friends of Sonali too and have often been spotted with her. Genelia took to Twitter to write, “Dear Sonali… we send you loads of love, prayers and lots of positivity… Wishing you a speedy recovery soon.. And @GOLDIEBEHL and the rest of family, I wish you all the strength n togetherness in this fight…” Sonali wrote, “Genelia you have so much positivity, thank you my dear.” We wish speedy recovery to Sonali.