Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer; shares an emotional post on Twitter

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Bendre who is known for her roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Na Ho took to twitter in an emotional post.

Releasing a statement she said, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Adding to it, she said, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Sonali was recently replaced by Huma Qureshi as the judge of the popular TV show India’s Best Draamebaaz on Zee TV.