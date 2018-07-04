Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer; Karan Johar to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood celebs send prayers, love and support

Free Press Journal
Jul 04, 2018
To everyone’s surprise Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and during this hard time all her family and friends have gathered around her for support. According to the tweet she posted earlier today, she is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York, a niggling pain led to some tests which resulted to this unexpected diagnos. Apart from her close friends and family, her well-wishers in the film industry showed their support and sent love and prayers on Twitter.

 

