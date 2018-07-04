Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer; Karan Johar to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood celebs send prayers, love and support
To everyone’s surprise Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and during this hard time all her family and friends have gathered around her for support. According to the tweet she posted earlier today, she is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York, a niggling pain led to some tests which resulted to this unexpected diagnos. Apart from her close friends and family, her well-wishers in the film industry showed their support and sent love and prayers on Twitter.
Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW
This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD
Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win !!! https://t.co/MW8xFb8JTz
You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity…and won! A WonderWoman who does it all-actor,author,mom,wife! An inspiration 2so many!Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always! https://t.co/EPtrOsH0Xa
Full power Bhabs. https://t.co/K7pegkWEIz
Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j
Sending you strength and love! ♥️
Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers.
Sending you love and prayers
Sonali Ma’am wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for you and your family!
Praying for you, Sonali ma’am. Love and hugs ♥️
