Sonali Bendre death hoax: BJP politician Ram Kadam apologises for posting fake news
Ever since Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre announced about her battle with the cancer, her fans have stood for her in this tough time. What has left everyone shocked and embarrassed is the fake news of her death. The news started circulating on Twitter and What’s App. BJP MLA Ram Kadam was recently in the line of fire for his statements about kidnapping girls for boys, recently he tweeted about Sonali Bendre’s death and landed in another controversy. The politician recently tweeted about the ‘death’ of the actress and later apologised for it saying that it was a fake news.
Ram Kadam tweeted, “About Sonali Bendre ji. It was a rumour. Since the last two days …… I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery. “
Ram Kadam wishes Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery after wrongly tweeting about her demise. pic.twitter.com/iC5lykVn4p
— Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) September 7, 2018
About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery
— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018
Meanwhile, post this tweet, a familiar message started doing rounds on the social media. The actress has been posting a meaningful posts on her Instagram account and the news has stunned her followers. However, these are untrue news and we wish the actress for a healthy life ahead.
