Sonalee Kulkarni plays tomboy in her next, ‘Hampi’; read full details
Mumbai: Actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who gave a mind-blowing performance in Poshter Girl in 2016, is now back with something different. In her upcoming film ‘Hampi’, she is portraying the role of a tomboy. Hampi will take us on a beautifully ride with Isha aka Sonalee Kulkarni. The movie stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Lalit Prabhakar, Prajakta Mali and Priydarshan Jadhav in key roles.
Before, Sonalee was seen as a simple and cute lady in Mitwa, Classmates and Zapatlela 2 among others. She is one actor, who is almost perfect in dance and acting. Remember the song ‘Apsara Aali’ from Natarang where she performed the ‘Lavani’ beautifully.
Hampi helmed by Prakash Kunte is slated to hit theatre on November 17, 2017.
Very first time
Apparently, this is the first time a girl is playing such kind of a role in the Marathi film industry. While talking about the film and character she said to leading daily that, “Prakash wanted to give a very different look to my character. In facts he wanted to actually crop my hair short, but I was a little hesitant because I have never had such short hair, and was not sure whether it would suit me.”
Identity in film industry
Taking about her identity as an actor she says that, “My identity as an actor has got limited to a certain kind of character. Over the years, I have tried to break the mould by doing different films such as Rama Madhav (2014), Mitwa (2015), Poshter Girl (2016) and now, of course, Hampi.”
She is trying to get into a space
With different films, Sonalee is trying to get into a space where she can create a completely new identity for herself. “This is not a sudden change. I have been consciously making an effort to offer a new look and role to the audience with each film that I do. However, they still remember me from certain films that I had done earlier. I hope, this year will change that.”
Sonalee had done a great job in Singham Return
She was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Singham Return’ starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She played the role of Maneka, who is the childhood friend of Ajay Devgn. “My role was like a breath of fresh air in the otherwise intense film,” she says. “Someone told me, ‘Dus minute mein aap chhaa gaye.’ That was the best compliment. I hope this brings good roles my way,” she says.