Sonakshi Sinha stuns in her latest Instagram picture; check it out

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in her latest picture which she has shared on Instagram account. She wrote, “I see right through you.”

Sonakshi Sinha is active on her social media and she always keep updating to her fans with stylish looks through pictures. This time, Sonakshi just nailed with her pretty look.

In picture, Sonakshi looks beautiful in a long neck black T-shirt, with killer dark eyes and brown golden hair on her face. She carries off western and Indian attire with equal ease.

See pic here:

I see right through you. A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:10am PST

Recently, she talked about the nepotism in Bollywood, and said it is pointless debate. In an interview with Hindustan Times she stated, “A doctor’s child wants to become a doctor, nobody has an issue with it. It’s the same when a lawyer’s child becomes a lawyer, but if an actor’s child wants to become an actor, everyone has a problem with it. I don’t understand”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in ‘Crazy Hum’ opposite Diljeet Dosanjh.