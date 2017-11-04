“Sonakshi Sinha is doing the remake of the film that I was supposed to do” – Shatrughan Sinha on Ittefaq
“Yeh bade Ittefaq ki baat hai,” puns the inimitable Shatrughan Sinha when reminded that he was supposed to do the original version of Ittefaq. “Due to date clashes I couldn’t do Ittefaq when it was offered to me by the amazing B R Chopra and brother Yash Chopra. I eventually did work with Yash ji in Kaala Patthar. But I never got the chance to work with B R Saab. Now my daughter Sonakshi is in Ittefaq directed by B R Chopra Saab’s grandson (Abhay Chopra). The Indian movie industry is like a rollercoaster ride. Kabhi yahaan kabhi wahaan,” says Shatrughan Sinha, admitting that he has not seen the new Ittefaq as yet.
“But I remember how powerful Rajesh Khanna and Nanda were in the original. I can’t imagine me being in the film. I am sure Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi have done a good job.” Shatrughan Sinha has his fingers crossed.
Ask him to name his daughter’s favourite film and he promptly says, “Lootera. She was a revelation in that. I felt very proud of her after seeing Lootera. I am sure I will feel equally proud of her in Ittefaq. Such stories are timeless.”