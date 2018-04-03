Sonakshi Sinha believes in hard work

Sonakshi Sinha believes there is no substitute to hard work for achieving success. On scoring over 13 million fans on Twitter, Sonakshi treated her followers to a question and answer session.

When a user asked: “What is your advice to all young people who want to succeed in life? “There is no substitute for hard work!” Sonakshi replied.

Another fan asked about her fitness mantra, and she said: “Consistency is key!” Sonakshi says that she misses her school days the most, when questioned about her fondest childhood memory.

When is Dabangg 3 releasing, asked a fan. The “Akira” actress quipped: “Shall we start shooting first?”

On the big screen, Sonakshi will next be seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns, the second instalment of the film Happy Bhag Jayegi, which released in 2016. The sequel is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and also features Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill and Ali Fazal.