Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu join Akshay Kumar in R. Balki’s MANGALYAAN

Earlier this year in September, we had reported that Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were set to reunite after 11 years for the R. Balki directed space film. In fact, we had also reported that the said film was based on one of the most successful Indian space ventures, the Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan, and that Balki was in process of locking two more actresses for the venture. Well, now we hear that Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu will be joining the cast of the film.

“After Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Nimrat Kaur were signed for the film, Balki sir has been busy finalizing the rest of the cast. Now, with Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu joining the film, Balki is looking at going on floors with the project in January next year”, says a source close to the developments. Though yet untitled, the said space film which will be India’s first ever in this genre is being produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Hope Productions that is headed by R. Balki.

Said to be directed by Jagan Shakti, who has earlier been an associate director on films like Pad ManHoliday and Akira, the film will also see Akshay Kumar in the co-producer’s seat. As for the storyline, though Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are not paired opposite each other, they will both be seen playing astro scientists in the film

