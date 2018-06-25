Sona Mohapatra threatens to go naked after being trolled for mispronouncing words in devotional song 

Singer and performer Sona Mohapatra is no infant to controversies. The vocalist recently received a lot of flak for mispronouncing several words in a song written by ‘Bhakta Salabega’, who was a saint poet in the 17th century.

The internet, being a ruthless critic, trolled and shamed the singer, stating that by doing this, she has killed the song. Sona hit back harder by threatening to go naked after she was told this by one of the trolls.

Watch the song:



During the initial stage of the outrage, she wrote on Twitter, “Dear Odisha & Media, Did you notice that in the ‘Ahe Nila Saila’ performance I wear a hand crafted, traditional Odishi dancers belt of silver & filigree jewelry that is also a dying art & handicraft from Odisha because most of you prefer ‘modern’ generic jewelry.”

Dear Odisha & Media,

Did you notice that in the ‘Ahe Nila Saila’ performance I wear a hand crafted,traditional Odishi dancers belt of silver & filigree jewelry that is also a dying art & handicraft from Odisha because most of you prefer ‘modern’ generic jewelry? #LalPariMastani pic.twitter.com/yhwTQA27tE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 19, 2018

Upon this a troll decided to shame her and wrote, “Madam Lalpari this is vajan not a morden song what u had were a hafe naked gaun with high hill sandles. Shame on u .You r from odisha. This song represents our culture, who gave d right to destroy it. chori upre se sinachhori. Odia jati pain tume gote kalanka. (sic)”

This is when the singer hit back. She wrote, “Oye, shut up you & your lot of illeterates. Have had enough of you & your moronic vomit on my timeline all of the last few days. I’ll go full naked with higher ‘hills’ & show you Chandis true colours if you don’t shut up. She doesn’t wear clothes btw.”

Oye, shut up you & your lot of illeterates. Have had enough of you & your moronic vomit on my timeline all of the last few days. I’ll go full naked with higher ‘hills’ & show you Chandis true colours if you don’t shut up. She doesn’t wear clothes btw. https://t.co/4qiiAz8Wcg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 20, 2018

An FIR was lodged against people, who burnt an effigy of Sona Mohapatra in Puri. The issue has reached a political podium as Congress has poked fun at CM Naveen Patnaik for not speaking in Odiya during his speeches as well.