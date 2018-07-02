Son Akash Ambani’s engagement has turned Nita Ambani into a viral dancing sensation; Video proof

Nita Ambani became the show-stealer once again at the star-studded night of her son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. The Ambani queen is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has performed on previous occasions as well.

It was no different than her previous performance in a gorgeous red ensemble where she twirled to popular Bollywood song “Shubhaarambh” from the film “Kai Po Che”. Her performance is a well-choreographed number which got the audience members cheering and whistling.

Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in an embellished couture by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla who are staple designers for the Ambanis. The engagement bash saw big names from Bollywood, politics and cricket who marked their presence at the 27-storey Antilia in Mumbai. The guest list included Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai were in attendance. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to name a few.

The 54-year old has performed before as well. She matched steps with daughter Isha at her proposal bash earlier this year. Isha was proposed by Anand Piramal at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

Check out the videos below.