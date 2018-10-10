Somewhere down the line we underestimate our children, says Kajol 

Kolkata: Actor Kajol, who is portraying the role of a doting mother in her upcoming release ‘Helicopter Eela’, feels in today’s world, parents cannot help but be protective about their children. Asked whether she is equally protective about her children like the protagonist in the film, she said, “I like to believe a little bit of both – protective and cool… I think the world has changed and you can’t help but be protective.”

The popular Bollywood star said parents take interest to discuss and explain certain topics to children. “I believe somewhere down the line we underestimate our children… We would love to discuss and explain certain topics to our children… To make them understand this is ethical and this is not, this is correct and this is not,” she told reporters here.

Talking about the film directed by Pradip Sarkar, the 44-year-old actress said, “This is definitely a tale of mother and son but this is also a tale of ‘rishtey’ (relationship). The relationship manifested between husband-wife, between brother-sister, between best friends.”

She said the title ‘Helicopter Eela’ was derived from the term “helicopter parent”, someone who takes excessive interest in the life of his/her children. “She (Kajol’s character) is ever-curious, possessive, checks everything. The film poses the question whose fault is it, mom or son?” the ‘Baazigar’ actor said. “The character is new as I had never portrayed such a role in a film, but I have seen this kind of paranoid, over-enthusiastic mother in real life a number of times,” Kajol said.