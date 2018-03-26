Sometimes it is good to have no controversies: Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is sharing screen space with actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor in forthcoming film “Veere Di Wedding”, says that sometimes it is good to have no controversies.

When asked that how does it feel to have no conflicts and controversies while working in a film that has multiple actresses in one frame, Swara says, “I think this entire team is completely invested in the craft and the characters that they are playing. There is a great story, and we just want to make every attempt to ensure that people like it. Sometimes it is all right to not have any controversies! I am thrilled to be a part of this project.”

So what kind of influence she wants to be on the youth that looks up to her? “I think, they should believe in themselves and hone their skills as much as they can. There is no shortcut to hard work, and if you follow your heart, you will land somewhere good,” she says.