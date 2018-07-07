Someone once called Shikha Talsania ‘moti’, her response would have certainly embarrassed troll

Shikha Talsania, who was recently seen in one of the lead roles in a hit film, Veere Di Wedding, has said that she often faces body-shaming on social media, but she prefers to reply to them with “love and positivity”.

Talking about the incident, Shikha revealed that once somebody called her moti (fat) on social media, on which she gave her befitting reply and chose to reply to the troll with a “hug”. While speaking with Hindustan Times, “At the beginning of our promotions for Veere Di Wedding, somebody sent me a spurt of abuses like ‘moti, here’s the biggest gaali to you’. I responded by saying ‘kintu, parantu, bandhu, here’s a hug to you’. That’s all they need. And I really want to say them that don’t be a hater, be a lover.”

She further said, “I find it really interesting to read what people are saying about me. Sometimes, I choose to respond and sometimes, I don’t. Most of the times, I don’t. I feel if I respond to them in the same way they write to me then it’ll take things to a different level.”

“Somewhere, I always chose to respond [to trolls] with a lot of love and positivity. I feel trolling is such a lovely insight into human behaviour (grins). Honestly, I have never let it affect me too much,” Shikha added.

Well, we must say, Shikha is a real fighter!