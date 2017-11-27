Soha Ali Khan’s stardom talk!

Despite hailing from an illustrious family, actor Soha Ali Khan says she has lived most of her life in the shadows of the arc lights than basking in their glory. The actor, who has turned author with her debut book, “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, says being a recognisable public figure, one’s experiences can be both equally frustrating and amusing.

Soha talks about finding herself in different capacities – as legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore’s daughter, and actors Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law. Says Soha, “I belong to a family of superstars. My parents achieved the highest level of success in their respective professions. My brother is a very successful actor, my sister-in-law is a superstar. Even Taimur (her nephew) was trending on Twitter even before he opened his eyes. There are all sorts of famous personalities. For most part of my life I was completely non-famous. My only identity was, I was a sibling or a daughter to these other famous people.”

Soha, however, is aware that being moderately famous has its own disadvantages. “You’re recognised but a lot of people don’t know your name but they’ll know your sister-in-law’s. ‘Oh we are big fans of Kareena Kapoor,’ they’d say. I have spoken a little bit about what that feels like, whether good or bad. I’ve also joked with people who’ve stopped me and said ‘Are you Saif Ali Khan’s sister? Can we have a picture?’ and I’ve said ‘only if you can tell what my name is’.

The actor says she does not regret being “moderately famous”. “Absolutely not… One shouldn’t get upset by all of this. This is a huge part of my identity which I’ve embraced – I’ve got a lot of security, comfort, warmth and respect out of being who I am, the things I didn’t earn but my parents did,” she says.