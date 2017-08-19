Soha Ali Khan terms Kareena, Karisma queens of fashion police

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu, had fun at her baby shower. She even called her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actress Karisma Kapoor “queens of the fashion police”.

Soha posted a photograph in which she can be seen posing with Kareena and Karisma. Soha is wearing a pink dress, while Kareena and Karisma were twinning with military coloured starry jacket, white top and jeans.

“Caught between the queens of the fashion police,” Soha captioned the image.

Soha also shared another photograph from the baby shower with Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sensharma, with a caption: “Girl power baby shower.”

The actress then went on to post photograph of the favourite moment of the day. That was when she met her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s son Taimur.

Check out pictures here:

Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Blessed 💕🙏🏼😇 @nine_maternitywear A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Baby shower Girl power A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Cupcake heaven A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT