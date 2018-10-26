Soha Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker walk the ram at Wedding Junction; see pics

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk
Soha Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker walk the ram at Wedding Junction; see pics

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan showcases a creation by designer Bindani during the second season of “The Wedding Junction Show”, in Mumbai today. Soha was looking externally ravishing in the attire. However, even actress Swara Bhasker walked the ram for designer Richa Malkani during the show, and she was wearing a blue dress which looked elegant on her.

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Photo By Viral Bhayani

Swara is vocal on social media, she is not afraid to take a stance on social issue and raised her voice against the sexual predators and she also lent her support to MeToo movement. Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.

