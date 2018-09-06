Soha Ali Khan shares adorable pictures of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu of their vacation in Maldives

The Pataudi family is on a vacation in Maldives and their holiday pictures are a testimony to the fun they are having, their fans as well look out for the pictures from time to time. Be it Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan walking on the beach or Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chilling in the pool, their pictures trend on social media.

But a recent picture of Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu will warm your heart. Soha shared a picture with daughter Inaaya and captioned it, “First times”.



View this post on Instagram First times 🌊 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 5, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

On September 5, Soha shared another picture of angel Inaaya who can be seen admiring the view of the sea, and wrote, “My world. Photo courtesy @khemster2 child in photo also courtesy @khemster2”. In a recent interview with IANS, Soha talked about how she’s maintaining a balance between her personal and professional life and shared, “Very badly, but I am trying. At the moment I am completely obsessed with Inaaya.”

In a throwback interview, Soha shared how she felt about her being the little one of the family. She stated, “Since I was the youngest in my family, I never had to change a diaper before. My sister, Saba, helped look after me, my brother, Saif, probably helped look after Saba, I didn’t have to look after anyone. Now, suddenly, I have a baby who is dependent on me for food and comfort. She can’t even scratch herself and I feel so responsible for this life!”

Soha was quoted while talking about how her and Kunal’s life has changed after Inaaya, “The first week after leaving the hospital was terrifying. Earlier, you lived in joint families. Now it’s just Kunal and I at home. Of course, my mother came for some time and his parents also dropped by. Also, his sister, my sister and sister-in-law dropped by.” She further went on to say, “But ultimately it is just us at home. So it’s quite different. The obvious change for me is that I am used to being in control of things. I am a control freak. I like to plan and organise things, whether it’s fitness, eating on time and getting my ten hours of sleep. All of that has gone out of the window. I’m no longer the boss, Inaya is. Life revolves around her.”

View this post on Instagram Pulling at my heartstrings ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on January 25, 2015, and they become parents on September 29, 2017. Soha shared in an interview, “The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm.”

After becoming a mother, Soha said that there have been a lot of changes in her perspectives as well. She said, “I used to travel light. I never liked to stay in lines and check-ins. But now with Inaaya, you have a lot of stuff with you when you travel and you have to be very organized about it. We recently took a flight to Delhi from there to Pataudi house which is about an hour. I was worried how she would respond to it but she was quite good. Also, we have taken long drives. My concerns have always been if we have enough things to keep her entertained, nappies, milk and other necessities. The first time we were very scared but the more you do it, you become confident. Also, you become sympathetic towards people who travel with babies.”