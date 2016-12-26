Soha Ali Khan: Committed and proud to Kunal Khemu

Soha Ali Khan has been happily married to Kunal Khemu and it’s clear that observing the sanctity of marriage is very important to her. She finds open relationships bizarre and definitely rules it out for herself. Honesty is key to a relationship and she believes that if you are in love with someone else there is no point being in the old relationship.

While she is completely against infidelity, she feels that if you have made a mistake, it’s important to own up to it and hopefully work it out. She doesn’t trash the concept of one night stands but wouldn’t venture into it herself. While they would work for someone of a certain age, who is sensible and takes all the proper precautions, personally she would find it strange as she would need to get to know someone well before getting involved.

Having been in a committed relationship for seven and a half years, she is proud of the fact that she has not succumbed to temptation given the industry is full of good-lookers. In fact, she points out that she hasn’t even been tempted and that’s the sign that one is in a good relationship!

The idea of onscreen intimacy and seeing Kunal get up close and personal with another woman even if it’s only for the screen, does affect her. However, she counts herself as quite liberal and understands that she is married to an actor. She refuses to be the kind of wife who enforces rules on her husband, but she reveals that she and Kunal do have a line that they wouldn’t cross.