Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya spotted at Kareena Kapoor’s home, while she and Saif are holidaying in London

Soha Ali Khan dropped by Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai with her daughter Iaayana, Soha, who also regularly catches up with Saif and Kareena,was spotted making most of her free time, playing with Inaaya at Saif’s Mumbai residence. Someone waiting outside, snapped baby Inaaya on the swing while mom Soha kept a close watch on her and played along with her.

Meanwhile, after the success of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in London with Taimur

Soha, who welcomed Inaaya in September last year, is almost always spotted with her baby daughter. The actress recently told IANS that “To do a feature film is a big-time commitment and I made that personal decision to give Inaaya a year of my life with as much attention as possible. I thought when she is old enough, I will take on more work. The thing is, she is 8-and-a-half-months now and is ready, but I am not.”