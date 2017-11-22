Sofiya Hayat not too pleased with Manushi Chhillar winning Miss World; Read why

Manushi Chhillar, ended India’s 17-years long wait on November 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss World. Meanwhile, as soon as she was crowned as ‘Miss World 2017’, praises and adulations poured from all the corners. While a lot of people were jubilant that an Indian brought the coveted crown home after 17 years, many including PM Modi, B-town stars express their proud, happiness through social media. But looks like not everyone is pleased with it. No it’s not Shashi Tharoor, it’s a sect who has come out in the open.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia ‘Gaia Mother’ Hayat, recently lashed out at beauty pageants. In a long on photo sharing site Instagram, Sofia questioned those who judge these pageants and said that beauty does not have a single face or form. See her posts below…

Interestingly, her post also highlighted the perceptible lack of diversity at such events. “[W]hy isn’t a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?” she asked, adding that “Miss World is out dated”. She then went on to write who she feels should be hailed as Miss World. She even called out for applause for ‘real Miss World who come in all sizes and shapes.