Sofiya Hayat not too pleased with Manushi Chhillar winning Miss World; Read why
Manushi Chhillar, ended India’s 17-years long wait on November 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss World. Meanwhile, as soon as she was crowned as ‘Miss World 2017’, praises and adulations poured from all the corners. While a lot of people were jubilant that an Indian brought the coveted crown home after 17 years, many including PM Modi, B-town stars express their proud, happiness through social media. But looks like not everyone is pleased with it. No it’s not Shashi Tharoor, it’s a sect who has come out in the open.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia ‘Gaia Mother’ Hayat, recently lashed out at beauty pageants. In a long on photo sharing site Instagram, Sofia questioned those who judge these pageants and said that beauty does not have a single face or form. See her posts below…
Are they still running this contest..I though it died with the dinosaurs .. who judges beauty these days when beauty does not have a single face or form..you gotta laugh at such prehistoric ideals..beauty is not there to be judged..why isn’t a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?..why is there not a size 16 woman with curves or a bald woman? Miss World is out dated..the real Miss World..is a woman who is Mother nature..a woman with a child..a woman who has stretch marks on her body to show she has lived..to show she like the world..is diverse and different..but mostly..Miss World..would never allow herself to be judged by the standards of others..let alone a committee! Here is to the real Mrs and Miss Worlds of this beautiful planet. Our World..our earth..does not judge her children. Namaste Shalom Salaam. Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa
Interestingly, her post also highlighted the perceptible lack of diversity at such events. “[W]hy isn’t a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?” she asked, adding that “Miss World is out dated”. She then went on to write who she feels should be hailed as Miss World. She even called out for applause for ‘real Miss World who come in all sizes and shapes.
Which one of these women is beautiful? If you chose any one..think about where your ideals of beauty came from. They are all beautiful. Not one is more or less beautiful than the other. If you had 4 children, which one is more beautiful? Yes it is sick to even think a mother should judge the beauty of her children..yet the media sets up competitions like this..which filter down to the children. Boycott anything that puts an “ideal” on you and the children of this Earth. You are not here to be judged. You are more than physical beings..and yet all of your physical is incredible. They try to put you in boxes..dictating that you must fit in one..but I say..create your own life..create your own ideals..beauty is not about what others say..it is what you want it to be. You are beautiful..and if only you were taught that, instead of being given a template of what it should be..you would all be happy with what and who you are right now!!! There is no template for beauty..because YOU ARE ALREADY BEAUTIFUL! Man..woman..transgender..big..small..tall..short…all of you are my Miss or Mrs World! Namaste Shalom Salaam. Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa #missworld