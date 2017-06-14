Sofia Hayat’s lovemaking video is a bit too up, close and personal. Don’t you think?

Sofia Hayat knows how to be in the news. Now, she has done something extraordinary even by her standards. Sofia has released a music song with her husband. Produced, written and sung by Sofia, the music video is called Om Shanti Om!! And is her big opportunity at giving lessons on lovemaking.

The music video speaks about her take on life, religion, intimacy and spiritual energies. She can be seen romancing her husband, but also we can see her in nun attire and her husband as a Hindu priest.

Sofia is very active on social media and she keeps posting intimate pictures with husband Vlad and also shares her strong views on sex, orgasm and spiritual energies.

Sofia was earlier in the news for becoming nun and sacrificing her life for people and giving up sex for lifetime, but suddenly she changed her mind and got married to Romanian interior designer, Vlad Stanescu this April. She was an ex-contestant on Bigg Boss and a model as well. She has been in the limelight for her unconditional behavior, a swastika tattoo on her feet and innumerable other reasons.