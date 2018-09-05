Social media users troll ‘Jalebi’ poster with hilarious memes, have a look

New Delhi: After Anushka Sharma’s expressions from ‘Sui Dhaaga- Made in India’ became a part of viral memes on social media, the poster of Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Jalebi’ is the next big thing in the meme world. The poster features ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ fame Rhea Chakraborty hanging out of a train’s emergency window to kiss debutant Varun Mitra. Twitter users are having a ball as they fitting the unique poster in varied situations.

Comparing it with a picture from the Korean war, a user wrote, “#JalebiPoster #Inspired by an iconic photo of the Korean war, clicked during the 1950s. A soldier of 160th Infantry Regiment was departing for the Korean War. It was captured by Frank Q Brown, the former Los Angeles Times photographer.” Another user posted a hilarious picture and wrote, “This scenario.” Commenting on the use of emergency windows in trains, a user posted funny pictures and wrote, “Pic 1: Others Pic 2: Me.

Another user poked a joke fun at Radhika Apte and Netflix by using the film’s poster. Directed by debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 12 this year. Have a look at such memes.

Pic 1: Reel Life

Pic 2: Real Life pic.twitter.com/G1BsdfrG8Q — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) September 3, 2018

This could be us ‘But meri height bahot choti hain main tum tak pahoch nahi paunga’ #jalebi #JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/5FJPNaL73Z — Unglibaaz (@Unglibaaz1) September 3, 2018

When ur one seat is confirmed and other is one is on waiting lists top.#JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/qUvCPdghJ0 — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) September 3, 2018