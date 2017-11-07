Social media goes berserk over Milind Soman’s birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar
New Delhi: ‘Ironman’ Milind Soman, who turned 52 on November 4, has been receiving immense love on social media for his birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar.
The model-turned-actor celebrated his birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights. The fitness enthusiast shared an adorable selfie with Ankita on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love.
Also read: Ageless Wonder! 50 plus, and Milind Soman’s living it up, with 18-year-old girlfriend Ankita Konwar
“Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights,” he wrote alongside.
Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights
A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on
Milind reportedly met Ankita last year and despite the age gap, his social media is proof of his fondness for her.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Whither winter session of Parliament?
In the normal course, by now the schedule for the winter session of Parliament ought to have been notified. It…
Anti-black money day: Celebrating epic failure?
One thing that the Modi government is well known for is the art of obfuscation. From political messaging, managing headlines,…
Rescuing the University of Mumbai
It is the first time in the history of University of Mumbai that its principal academic and executive officer is…
Where are Crude Oil Prices headed?
The price of crude oil has touched the $60/bbl mark, the highest since mid- 2015. Strong assurances from OPEC and…
Fast-track courts can also crawl
Last week the Supreme Court asked the Government to set up special courts to try criminal cases against politicians. Given…