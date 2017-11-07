Social media goes berserk over Milind Soman’s birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar

New Delhi: ‘Ironman’ Milind Soman, who turned 52 on November 4, has been receiving immense love on social media for his birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar.

The model-turned-actor celebrated his birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights. The fitness enthusiast shared an adorable selfie with Ankita on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love.

“Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights,” he wrote alongside.

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Milind reportedly met Ankita last year and despite the age gap, his social media is proof of his fondness for her.