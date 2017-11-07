Free Press Journal
Social media goes berserk over Milind Soman's birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar

— By Asia News International | Nov 07, 2017 07:26 am
milind soman, milind soman's girlfriend, milind soman's birthday selfie, ankita konwar, social media, social media users, controversy over milind soman's girlfriend, milind soman's girlfriend age, milind soman's ageMilind Soman's Instagram Photo

New Delhi: ‘Ironman’ Milind Soman, who turned 52 on November 4, has been receiving immense love on social media for his birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar.

The model-turned-actor celebrated his birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights. The fitness enthusiast shared an adorable selfie with Ankita on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love.

Also read: Ageless Wonder! 50 plus, and Milind Soman’s living it up, with 18-year-old girlfriend Ankita Konwar

“Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights,” he wrote alongside.


 

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind reportedly met Ankita last year and despite the age gap, his social media is proof of his fondness for her.

