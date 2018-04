Yami Gautam says she is having fun exploring new possibilities on social media. “Social is the new buzzword and each day new possibilities are being vividly discovered on social media.

While platforms like Facebook and Instagram have given users access into our world, new age innovative platforms like musical.ly give us the freedom to create, share and discover unique and creative ways of engaging and entertaining our fans,” Yami said. On work front, Yami will be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a multi-starrer Agra Daabra featuring Pulkit Samrat, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana.