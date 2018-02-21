So, is Priya Varrier’s viral wink copied? Makers of Malayalam film Kidu claim they shot similar scene first
Mumbai: Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier become an internet sensation overnight when her wink scene from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ went viral. Now, there are allegations that the viral wink scene is allegedly copied from the Malayalam movie Kidu.
According to a report, the director of Kidu, Majeed Abu has shot a scene that looks similar to the popular wink sequence in the ‘Oru Adaar Love’. The DI video of the film has a similar Malappuram background and is sung by Vineeth Srinivasan. Abu later deleted the entire scene from the movie.
Priya Prakash and Roshan Abdul Rahoof feature in the viral song, where there was a demand that the girl has to wink in a song. While talking to ABP news, Priya said that, “The director has demanded a wink in a song and he have shot the scene in a one shot. We have not practiced for the scene. The whole scene was shot in one take.”
Kidu Producer Sabu PK shared a video message on Facebook stating that the film shooting and editing were made before the ‘Oru Adaar Love’. Thus, it was claimed that the scene was copied from the film.
In the video Sabu is seen saying, “After watching the song from my film Kidu, many have been saying that it has been copied from Oru Adaar Love. It’s not right. Achu Vijayan is the editor of Kidu and Oru Adaar Love. My film’s shooting was completed on November 25 (2017) and in January first week, the editing was done”.
“It is only after finishing our film, Achu Vijayan started to work on Oru Adaar Love. That song was also shot after this. So, we are the ones who should accuse them (Oru Adaar Love filmmakers) of copying it from us. We don’t have any intentions of copying from others,” he added.
