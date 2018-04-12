So, has singer Neha Kakkar confirmed relationship status with Himansh Kohli? Find out

Mumbai: While responding to speculations about dating Himansh Kohli, singing sensation Neha Kakkar said that the duo have been together since the Yaariyan days, which is almost four years. Neha revealed that she and Himansh are the best buddies and since they are travelling together due to work commitments, they have become ‘Humsafar’.

However, she also claimed that they are very happy being friends at present and are not thinking about taking their relationship to another level. A source was quoted in DNA saying, “They rung in the New Year together and also celebrated Valentine’s Day. Apparently, they also brought in the New Year with their buddies. They often congratulate each other for their work achievements. While Himansh has around 473 K followers, Neha has over 9.2 million followers. All of them have noticed their interaction.”

Bollywood town is well aware of the cute PDA pictures of Neha and Himansh. Their Instagram uploads reveal a lot about their close chemistry. Rumours are abuzz that the duo are dating each other. Their friendship began as soon as they met on the sets of film Yaariyan.

Neha and Himansh are soon to be featured in a music video titled ‘Aye Humsafar’. It is a romantic number with vocals by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar. She is completely focusing on this project at present.