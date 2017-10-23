So, did Sonam and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir’s exes, patch up at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash?

Mumbai: In some cracking news, actors Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reportedly had a patch up during Diwali bash, which was arranged by Anil Kapoor at his Juhu residence in Mumbai.

B- Town’s attendance at Anil’s Diwali bash included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Deepika among others. Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram along with the caption, Diwali feels… 🌟🌟🌟 spot the producer. 😀

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

It is reported that the war between Deepika and Sonam Kapoor started from Koffee with Karan when Sonam and Deepika took digs at Ranbir Kapoor. And later, Sonam came on the show with father Anil Kapoor and made several mean remarks on Deepika Padukone.

When asked to give fashion advice to Deepika, Sonam said, “Create your own style.” She continued and said, “Katrina (Kaif) is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in ponytail… I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’.”

Sonam also said that Deepika was a “good girl gone bad.” She added that the one thing Deepika had that she didn’t was “an over enthusiastic PR team.” (Deepika and Sonam were once managed by the same PR agency.)

The war continued when Deepika took to Twitter to announce that she will support mental health awareness. And later, Sonam said that if she ever wanted to associate herself with a cause, she would go about it without flaunting it on social media.

And the recent dig at Deepika was when Sonam told a leading newspaper, “If there is something that excites me, and if there is a good opportunity, then why not? I am in Los Angeles, to gauge the possibilities. I am not going to hide it (trying to bag a film in the West) from anybody, and then suddenly announce that I have signed a (Hollywood) film. I am trying my best to sign good films. I am doing the same in Mumbai as well. But I have to see what I enjoy doing, and who I can work with or what I can work on.”