So Cute! This video of Katrina Kaif with baby is just too adorable

There are many things you can say about Katrina Kaif and one of them is that is she just the cutest. But, now with the latest video that Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Tiger Zinda Hai has shared on his Instagram account, we can say Katrina has her ways with the younger ones.

In the video, Katrina is seen with an adorable baby in her arms as they shop for toys at an airport. Comfortable in Katrina’s arms, the kid tells her to open the packed toy car. “Kholo,” the little one says to which Katrina warns, “If we will open it, we will have to pay for it,” and very cutely the kid says, “Chaiyee (I want it)”. Sharing the video, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?” As the filmmaker asked the question, ‘Who is cuter’ fans of the actor came with a perfect reply and found both of them equally cute.

#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Earlier, Katrina shared a photo with the child artist of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, her camaraderie with the kid was loved by all. That sparkle in her eyes, while she shared the screen with him, spoke volumes about her love for children. Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Tiger Zinda Hai have been in Greece for the last schedule of the movie. Both Katrina and Salman Khan are visibly smitten with the beautiful locales of the country as they have shared endearing clicks on their respective social media accounts. A recent photo of Katrina had a beautiful background and the actor captioned it, “The earth has music for those who listen�� ….. (author :some confusion on that �)”.

I’ve finally met someone who actually talks more than me ……. much more ….. my mbkd co-star’s grown up #tigerzindahai #abudhabi A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

The earth has music for those who listen ….. (author :some confusion on that ) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

There’s always a story …….#tigerzindahai @aliabbaszafar @vaibhavi.merchant @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Had a great stay at Naxian Collection in Naxos #Greece A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

But we are a bit curious, why we only see Salman’s silhouettes in all his recent photos. The latest click shared by the Dabangg Khan had his silhouette as he wrote, “Had a great stay at Naxian Collection in Naxos #Greece,” along with it. On Wednesday, the other photo which Katrina shared also had Salman but his fans missed seeing his face. However, to keep the excitement of the fans intact until December 22, when the film hits the silver screen, the makers have already released two posters starring Salman and Katrina. And there is no dearth of behind the scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai, courtesy the social media accounts of the cast and crew of the movie.