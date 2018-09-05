Snaparazzi! Varun Dhawan to Twinkle Khanna, these Bollywood celebs were spotted in Mumbai today; See pics
From Varun Dhawan to Sharadha Kapoor, today many Bollywood celebs were spotted at various locations in Mumbai. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, Gauhar Khan were spotted at airport. While Twinkle Khanna and Divya Dutta were spotted at Kromakay Saloon in Juhu.
Mira Rajput with hubby Shahid Kapoor snapped at Bastain
So herer are the pictures of your favourite stars spotted in Mumbai
-
01
Varun Dhawan
Image: Viral Bhayani
-
02
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Viral Bhayani
-
03
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Viral Bhayani
-
04
Gauhar Khan
Image: Viral Bhayani
-
05
Twinkle Khanna
Image: Viral Bhayani
-
06
Divya Dutta
Image: Viral Bhayani