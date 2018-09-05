Free Press Journal
Snaparazzi! Varun Dhawan to Twinkle Khanna, these Bollywood celebs were spotted in Mumbai today; See pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 05, 2018 07:01 pm
From Varun Dhawan to Sharadha Kapoor, today many Bollywood celebs were spotted at various locations in Mumbai. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, Gauhar Khan were spotted at airport. While Twinkle Khanna and Divya Dutta were spotted at Kromakay Saloon in Juhu.

Mira Rajput with hubby Shahid Kapoor snapped at Bastain

So herer are the pictures of your favourite stars spotted in Mumbai

  • 01

    Varun Dhawan

    Image: Viral Bhayani

  • 02

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Image: Viral Bhayani

  • 03

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Image: Viral Bhayani

  • 04

    Gauhar Khan

    Image: Viral Bhayani

  • 05

    Twinkle Khanna

    Image: Viral Bhayani

  • 06

    Divya Dutta

    Image: Viral Bhayani

 

