Snaperazzi! Taimur Ali Khan sitting on parapet with daddy Saif is an aww-derable picture you can’t miss

Yesterday we saw Tamiur and Inaaya on a play date, accompanied with Kareena and Soha. And today the little one was seen with daddy Saif. Taimur is looking extremely adorable sitting on parapet. The duo seem like having the best time.

Recently the Khan family returned from Maldives holiday, though we got a lot of pictures from the holiday. Some pictures got lot of awwws and those pictures always included Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya.



