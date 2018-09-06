Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Snaparazzi! Varun Dhawan to Neha Dhupia these celebs were spotted in Mumbai today; see pics

Snaparazzi! Varun Dhawan to Neha Dhupia these celebs were spotted in Mumbai today; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 06, 2018 07:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

Cast of Paltan movie. Image: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs are often spotted on the streets of Mumbai, and today, Varun Dhawan and Anushka visited Wilson collage to promote their upcoming movie Sui Dhaga. Apart from them, Amrita Arora and Malaika were spotted at their mom’s house. While Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia spotted at Sequel cafe in Bandra.

So check out the snaps of your favourite stars spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Image: Viral Bhayani


Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Image: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora. Image: Viral Bhayani

Amrita Arora. Image: Viral Bhayani

Ameesha Patel. Image: Viral Bhayani

Vicky Khusha, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Abhishek Bachchan. Image: Image: Viral Bhayani

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK