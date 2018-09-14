Free Press Journal
Snaparazzi! Sharddha Kapoor to Aamir Khan, these Bollywood celebs were spotted today in Mumbai; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 14, 2018 08:47 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the gym. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs are often spotted on the streets of Mumbai, and today, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the airport. Apart from them, Aamir Khan was spotted at a spa in Bandra. While Yami Gautam was spotted at KidZania in R.City mall Ghatkopar.

So check out the snaps of your favourite stars spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani.


Sunny Leone spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan spotted at a spa in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yami Gautam spotted at KidZania in R.City mall Ghatkopar. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra at Kitchen Garden in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

 

