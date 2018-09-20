Free Press Journal
Snaparazzi! From Varun Dhawan to Saif Ali Khan, theses Bollywood celebs were snapped today; check pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 20, 2018 08:59 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana with Tabu at Sun-n-Sand Juhu. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs are often spotted on the streets of Mumbai, and today, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Anushka Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the airport. Apart from them, actress Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi was spotted at BKC. And Saif Ali Khan was spotted shooting for his upcoming flick Baazar in Bandra.

So check out the snaps of your favourite stars spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

Lara Dutta spotted with husband Mahesh Bhupathi at BKC. Photo by Viral Bhayani


Sanya Malhotra spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhishek Bachchan spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan spotted shooting for his upcoming movie Baazar. Photo by Viral Bhayani

 

