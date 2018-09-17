Free Press Journal
Snaparazzi! From Airport to lunch dates, theses Bollywood celebs were snapped today; check pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 09:09 pm
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs are often spotted on the streets of Mumbai, and today, Parineeti Chopra, Saqib Saleem and Sonam Kapoor were spotted at the airport. Apart from them, Ileana D’Cruz was present at the airport to receive Andrew Kneebone.

And also Arbaaz Khan took alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani for lunch date with family.

So check out the snaps of your favourite stars spotted on the streets of Mumbai.


Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saqib Saleem spotted at the airport. Saqib Saleem

Khan family out for lunch in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan with mom Sushila Charak in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salim Khan spotted in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arbaaz Khan with alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ileana D’Cruz with Andrew Kneebone. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonam Kapoor spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

