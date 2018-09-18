Free Press Journal
Snaparazzi! From Airport to lunch dates, theses Bollywood celebs were snapped today; check pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 18, 2018 08:10 pm
Saif Alia Khan spotted in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs are often spotted on the streets of Mumbai, and today, Sunil Shetty and Kiran Rao were spotted at the airport. Apart from them, Alia Bhatt got clicked with a friend as they were out for a lunch. And Also Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra.

So check out the snaps of your favourite stars spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal spotted in Bandra. Photo by Viral Bhayani


Sanjay Dutt spotted at Vishesh Films office. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt spotted at Vishesh Films office. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Vishesh Films office. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiran Rao spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunil Shetty spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt got clicked with a friend as they were out for a lunch. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan and Aparshakti Khurana spotted at the airport. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tiger Shroff spotted at Dance class in Andheri.Photo by Viral Bhayani

 

