Smriti Irani takes hilarious dig at her husband Zubin Irani and Shah Rukh Khan; check out her post

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony was nothing but a festival for celebrities. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, and others made their presence at the grand engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son. Amidst all this, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a picture of her husband Zubin Irani and Shah Rukh Khan with a hilarious caption.

Smriti shared a picture on her Instagram account. She captioned, “#and they say only women gossip @iamzfi @iamsrk ‍♂️”

Well, we can see how SRK and Zubin are enjoying each other’s company like buddies. However, Smriti’s caption clearly shows the funny take on their discussion. After all, we must know that before becoming politician, Smriti was a renowned TV actress and a popular name of every household.

Smriti Irani is serving as the Union Minister of Textiles in Modi government. She had earlier served as the HRD minister. Irani, an actor-turned-politician, was widely known for her role ‘Tulsi’ in the popular show ‘Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.