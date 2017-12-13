Smita Patil Death Anniversary: 10 throwback pictures of the dusty beauty of Bollywood

Remembering Smita Patil on her death anniversary as she died on December 13, 1986 in Mumbai. She died at the age of 31 due to childbirth complication. She is married to Raj Babbar and they have a child Prateik Babbar, who has made debut in Bollywood in 2008.

A dusty beauty and supremely talented – Smita Patil was born on 17 October 1955 in Pune, Maharashtra. She was a leading actress of Bollywood who won the heart of millions with her natural acting skill and become one of the biggest icon in Bollywood.

She had most expressive eyes and photogenic face. She played different roles in her short 11-year career and she did justice to each and every role. Check out Smita Patil 10 throwback picture on her death anniversary.