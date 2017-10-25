Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Smiriti Kalra new look will give fashion goals

Smiriti Kalra new look will give fashion goals

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 25, 2017 09:02 am
FOLLOW US:

Talented actress Smiriti Kalra has always said yes to a role only after she felt it was meant for her. Whether it was her debut show Karol Bagh or Suvreen Guggal or Itti Si khushi she has always shown her talent and versatility. Smiriti’s latest venture – Dil Sambhal Ja Zara — has her as a female protagonist and also stars Nikki Walia and Sanjay Kapoor.

When asked, Smiriti says,”When I went for the audition, I knew only I can do this role. Every character in the show has grey shades and is very real and the story is very complex. My character Ahana is in her twenties and she is intelligent, determined and beautiful and mysterious. At the same time she is unapproachable and there is a certain mystery around her personality. Specially her eyes speaks a lot which has lot of pain. She knows what she wants in life. And she is in touch with her wrong emotions.”

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin talks about Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan; find out what she said

Smriti further adds,”The show is being produced by Jyoti Sagar and Siddharth Sengupta, Siddharth has directed shows like Balika Vadhu and Gulaal and I always wanted to work with him.” Smiriti dons a different look for her character of Ahana.


She adds,” In earlier shows I used very less make up but this role demanded glamrous avtar.I am sporting a Bohemian look in the show. Ahana’s childhood was not great as she has seen a lot and had a disturbed life. A lot of boots with western clothes will be my attire. My hair has a different style, its wild and unkept. I have also cut my hair a bit. In nutshell my look is glamorous and the audience has never seen me in this avatar before.”

But does the absence from television scare Smiriti? “No never I am a person who has been never insecure for anything. I may not be able to earn a lot of money in my life, but I want to earn respect which will last forever”

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…