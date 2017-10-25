Smiriti Kalra new look will give fashion goals

Talented actress Smiriti Kalra has always said yes to a role only after she felt it was meant for her. Whether it was her debut show Karol Bagh or Suvreen Guggal or Itti Si khushi she has always shown her talent and versatility. Smiriti’s latest venture – Dil Sambhal Ja Zara — has her as a female protagonist and also stars Nikki Walia and Sanjay Kapoor.

When asked, Smiriti says,”When I went for the audition, I knew only I can do this role. Every character in the show has grey shades and is very real and the story is very complex. My character Ahana is in her twenties and she is intelligent, determined and beautiful and mysterious. At the same time she is unapproachable and there is a certain mystery around her personality. Specially her eyes speaks a lot which has lot of pain. She knows what she wants in life. And she is in touch with her wrong emotions.”

Smriti further adds,”The show is being produced by Jyoti Sagar and Siddharth Sengupta, Siddharth has directed shows like Balika Vadhu and Gulaal and I always wanted to work with him.” Smiriti dons a different look for her character of Ahana.

She adds,” In earlier shows I used very less make up but this role demanded glamrous avtar.I am sporting a Bohemian look in the show. Ahana’s childhood was not great as she has seen a lot and had a disturbed life. A lot of boots with western clothes will be my attire. My hair has a different style, its wild and unkept. I have also cut my hair a bit. In nutshell my look is glamorous and the audience has never seen me in this avatar before.”

But does the absence from television scare Smiriti? “No never I am a person who has been never insecure for anything. I may not be able to earn a lot of money in my life, but I want to earn respect which will last forever”