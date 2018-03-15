Free Press Journal
Sizzling! Vaani Kapoor’s Top 5 Hot Magazine photoshoots

— By Sumit Rajguru | Mar 15, 2018 12:28 pm
Hot Vaani Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sizzling Vaani Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor's hot magazine photoshoot, maxim india magazine, Vaani Kapoor in BikiniVaani Kapoor's photoshoot for Maxim India magazine

Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor has recently appeared on the cover of Maxim India magazine in which she is looking hot as hell. Recently, Maxim India Magazine shared some of the hot photo shoot pictures of Vaani on their Twitter account.

Check out hot Vaani Kapoor in black lingerie on Maxim India cover:

Well, we can see how Vaani is spreading her hotness in black lingerie. Her sultry avatar with a dazzling facial expression and body postures drop everyone’s jaws. Her seductress avatar is something you can’t miss to look at.

After all, Vaani surprised everyone with her hot avatar in the film Befikre. Her bold scenes and the hot figure had become the talk of the town. Now, Vaani will next be seen in YRF’s next actioner starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Check out some hot magazine photoshoots of Vaani Kapoor

Harper’s Bazaar Magazine cover

 

FHM Magazine Photoshoot

 

Cosmopolitan Magazine cover

