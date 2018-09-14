Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha starrer Seema Raja leaked online, might affect its box office collection

Audience loved the actors and the comedy in Seema Raja but according to critics movie had some issue with its story. However the makers of the movie were expecting that the movie would perform well at the box office. But according to others the collections of the movie can be affected as Seema Raja was hit by piracy. The full movie with different qualities has been leaked online.

These days piracy is a really big problem not only for Kollywood but also other film industries across the world. Though many policies have been made by government, none of them have been successful in stopping them. The Tamil Film Producers’ Council has taken huge measures and has brought down many websites and domains of Tamil Rockers, yet the piracy has continued to exist.

Seema Raja is a masala flick which was released this Friday and is directed by Ponram, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni in lead role.