Sister goals! Janhvi Kapoor bonds well with her half-sister Anshula Kapoor; see pics

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor again are giving sister goals to many people. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and her half-sister Anshula Kapoor met at Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Janhvi Kapoor #janhvikapoor #fbjanhvikapoor A post shared by ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ (@future.bollywood) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

See pics:

Well, in these pictures we can see Janhvi was dressed in a white mukaish work suit while Anushla wore denim with a checked shirt. They were seen enjoying each other’s company but they left in two different cars. Apart from Janhvi and Anshula, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at the venue.

💕#karismakapoor A post shared by Queen.Karisma.kapoor❤️I Luv u (@blue.eyed.karisma) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters whereas; Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are kids of Boney and late Mona Shourie (Mona Kapoor). After Sridevi’s death, all the siblings come together and supported each other.

On the work front, Janhvi will be making her Bollywood debut in Sairat’s remake, ‘Dhadak’, which also stars Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release in the month of July.