Singing led me to where I am: Mandy Moore

Actress-singer Mandy Moore says she owes her success in Hollywood to her singing career. The 33-year-old star says singing and acting are different chapters in her life and she now wants to concentrate on the future that lies ahead of her after playing Rebecca Pearson in hit TV show “This Is Us”, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s all led me to where I am now. I’m happy to acknowledge (the past), but also stay focused on the present. I think it’s cool to have different chapters of your life and career and for there to be a portion of an audience out there that just knows me from (‘This Is Us’). “I’m totally fine with it because there’s plenty of stuff in the past I’d like to forget,” says Moore.