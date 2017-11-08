Singer Tulsi Kumar announces pregnancy with first child; her maternity photoshoot is too cute

Mumbai: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who mesmerised fans with her melodious voice in her latest single titled ‘Ek Yaad Purani’ has announced her pregnancy, a baby bump photo shoot with hubby Hitesh Ralhan is super cute.

Tulsi Kumar married Jaipur businessman Hitesh in a big fat wedding in 2015. The couple will welcome their first child in January 2018. They have done a pregnancy shoot and she shared a picture on Twitter announcing a big news along with the caption, Soon to be Blessed with God’s Grace in One Sweet Little Face😬😇

Ecstatic to share this wonderful news with u all –

Love Tulsi n Hitesh 💕 #parentstobe

In the picture, Tulsi looks gorgeous in a pink gown, having a super smile on her face. She is seen holding a coming soon sign, while her cute face telling us that she is super excited to be mom.

We congratulate her and her family on this joyous season and wish her all the best for her new journey as a parent.