Singer Tina Turner’s eldest son commits suicide

Los Angeles, Craig Raymond, the eldest son of American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner, is dead at 59. Craig was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Studio City, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, reported variety.com. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Craig was born in 1959 to Tina Turner and then-boyfriend Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the Kings of Rhythm band. Through Hill, Tina met her first husband Ike Turner, who adopted Craig. Craig worked in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley. He is survived by his father, his mother, and his biological half-brother Ronnie.