Singer Taylor Swift set to open American Music Awards

Singer Taylor Swift set to open American Music Awards

— By Asia News International | Oct 03, 2018 03:25 pm
Washington D.C.: Singer Taylor Swift has announced she will open the 2018 American Music Awards (AMA). This will be the 28-year-old’s first performance at an awards ceremony in almost three years.

The ‘Love Story’ hitmaker took to Instagram to break the news. “Good morning, America, its Taylor,” she said in the clip, adding, “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance.” In the caption of the video, the 19-time AMA winner revealed she will sing ‘I Did Something Bad,’ from her ‘Reputation’ album.

Swift is also nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, and is going up against Ed Sheeran, Drake, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone. According to Variety, other performers on the show include Cardi B, Halsey, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Malone. This year’s AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9.


