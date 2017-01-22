Singer Shaan to croon back in Bollywood soon

Playback singer Shaan, who has given many memorable songs over the years, wants to make it clear that he hasn’t taken a break from singing. In fact, he hopes to bounce back in Bollywood soon.

Speaking to FPJ, the 44-year-old singer says, “I’ve been working on songs. The songs in the movies haven’t been as many as they used to be before but I’m still singing. I haven’t taken retirement. So hopefully, I will bounce back soon.”

While many singers often release singles, Shaan is waiting for the right song. He adds, “I am not really in a rush. There is so much music coming from everywhere. So unless I’m sure and convinced about a song, I won’t make singles.”

Shaan is currently judging music reality show The Voice India. Speaking about the show, he says, “I’m really happy with this year’s performer on the show. We are done with first round and I’m a little sad because we have to let go of good talent. Some of the contestants are really strong and have good voices. There is going to be a knockout challenge on the show soon and the contestants will be down to three from eight. So at that point, I’m sure we going to lose a lot of great talent. But I hope they will find success on another platform. I’m sure they are gonna go a very long way.”

“So far, I’ve had a blast on the show. I’ve enjoyed myself. I’m in great company of Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, and Salim Merchant. The format of the show allows you to be yourself. Generally, music shows don’t have this kind of setup. There are judges sitting and preaching. But you are responsible for their performance. You need to mentor and guide them. So judging is not just sitting and passing a judgment. It is taking the responsibility of nurturing the talent,” he signs off.