Singer Kanika Kapoor to turn showstopper at the Dubai Fashion League

Mumbai: Singer Kanika Kapoor has always been praised for her strong fashion game and continues to remain one of the most looked up fashion icons in the country today. It’s no surprise then that the singer will turn showstopper for Pakistani designer at the Dubai Fashion League, a three-day fashion extravaganza that celebrates the best sartorial names from Asia and UAE.

No stranger to the ramp, Kanika Kapoor has taken to it, for designers like Alberta Ferretti and wowed in their ensembles. Kanika is also a regular at Milan Fashion Week and owns a clothing label named, House of Chikankari, a luxury ethnic wear brand, which gained a commendable number of patrons across India in a short span of her.

Kanika says, “I am very excited to be walking the ramp at the Dubai Fashion League. Fashion has been one of my many loves and this gives me a chance to revisit it. I look forward to the experience.”

At her international trips, the singer-cum- style icon can be seen brushing shoulders with the fashion aficionados, designers and entrepreneurs of the world.